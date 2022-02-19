Nicaragua moves 3 opponents from jail to house arrest

A number of opposition figures have been convicted and sentences in rapid trials held out of public view this month.

Hugo Torres, a former Sandinista guerrilla leader who once led a raid that helped free then rebel Ortega from prison, died one week ago while awaiting trial. He was 73 years old.

The government was internationally condemned for Torres’ death. On Friday, the Organization of American States called for the immediate release of all political prisoners.

Several other opposition figures over the age of 65 remain jailed.

Ortega has maintained that those arrested conspired for the attempted overthrow of his government. Massive street protests broke out in April 2018 that Ortega has said were supported by foreign interests. His government has shuttered a number of nongovernmental organizations and attempted to clamp down on any sources of foreign funding.