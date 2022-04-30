NHLPA begins search for executive director Fehr's successor

“The many players who have played in the NHL over the last eleven years greatly appreciate the significant accomplishments under the leadership of Don Fehr,” members of the search committee said in a statement. “Don joined the NHLPA after a long and successful career as executive director of the MLBPA and quickly stabilized the union following a very difficult period. ... We look forward to continuing to work with Don as we go through the succession process.”

Players also said Fehr played an important role in bringing back the World Cup of Hockey in 2016 and helping shepherd them through the COVID-19 pandemic with the CBA extension that paved the way for the 2020 playoffs to take place in quarantined bubbles.

Fehr was put in the spotlight last fall when a Chicago Blackhawks player who alleged he was sexually assaulted by a video coach said in a television interview the NHLPA was made aware of his case. An investigation recently found Fehr was not at fault for how the union handled Kyle Beach's situation.

A law firm hired to look into the Fehr and the union's actions in 2010 and 2011 concluded miscommunication and misunderstanding were behind the lack of action after Beach reported being assaulted by Brad Aldrich.

___

