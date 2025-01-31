NHL salary cap over the next 3 seasons is getting its biggest increases since it started in 2005

The NHL salary cap is making a big jump next season, with even larger increases happening in the coming years
Detroit Red Wings celebrate their shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers following NHL action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Detroit Red Wings celebrate their shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers following NHL action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nation & World
Jan 31, 2025
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL salary cap is going up significantly next season, with even bigger increases set for the coming years.

The league and the Players’ Association on Friday released the cap numbers for the next three seasons: $95.5 million in 2025-26, $104 million in ’26-27 and $113.5 million in ’27-28. The cap is $88 million this season, and each leap is the biggest since it was implemented in 2005 at $39 million.

Revenue reaching new record highs thanks to U.S. media rights deals, jersey and board advertisements and other sources are the reasons for the increases.

The sides agreed on the numbers to “provide increased predictability on core salary cap economics,” they said in a joint news release. The cap floor is set at $70.6 million in ‘25-26, $76.9 million in ’26-27 and $83.9 million in '27-28.

The projections for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 season are subject to potential minor adjustments up or down. The league and union also intend to meet to discuss other collective bargaining matters that might need to be modified.

The current CBA expires after next season, though it's possible an extension is done well ahead of that deadline.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Seattle Kraken center Chandler Stephenson, third from left, celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks with teammates Brandon Montour (62), Jamie Oleksiak (24), Eeli Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
US businesses brace for Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China to...
2
Trump puts tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, spurring trade war as...
3
Luka Doncic to the Lakers, Anthony Davis to the Mavs in blockbuster...
4
Punxsutawney Phil to emerge with his annual prediction about the end of...
5
LeBron James has a triple-double and another win at Madison Square...