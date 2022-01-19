Hamburger icon
NHL reschedules games, season set to end on time April 29

Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart waits outside the lockeroom before an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart waits outside the lockeroom before an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Nation & World
By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
6 minutes ago
The NHL has revealed new dates for 98 games postponed this season for coronavirus-related reasons

The NHL on Wednesday revealed new dates for 98 games postponed for coronavirus-related reasons, keeping the end of the regular season on schedule for April 29.

The changes include moving 23 other games around and 95 games filling the Feb. 7-22 gap that previously was scheduled for the Olympic break. Finishing the regular season before the end of April keeps the league on track to begin the playoffs in early May and award the Stanley Cup before July 1.

“We are profoundly grateful to our fans for their support and understanding during a challenging time and to our clubs, the NHL Players’ Association and the players for their cooperation in a rescheduling of unprecedented logistical complexity,” deputy commissioner Bill Daly said.

A total of 104 games have been postponed this season, including dozens because of attendance restrictions in Canada.

The league and players on Tuesday agreed to stop testing asymptomatic vaccinated players, coaches and staff after the All-Star break in early February, citing a continued decline of case numbers.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Entertainer Swae Lee celebrates after Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Entertainer Swae Lee celebrates after Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Entertainer Swae Lee celebrates after Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Members of the St. Louis Blues celebrate a goal scored by teammate Brayden Schenn during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: Scott Kane

Members of the St. Louis Blues celebrate a goal scored by teammate Brayden Schenn during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Members of the St. Louis Blues celebrate a goal scored by teammate Brayden Schenn during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: Scott Kane

Credit: Scott Kane

