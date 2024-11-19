NHL referee Mitch Dunning taken off ice on stretcher after violent collision

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — NHL referee Mitch Dunning was taken off the ice on a stretcher after he collided with Colorado defenseman Josh Manson in Monday night's game at Philadelphia.
Manson was alone on the ice when he slammed into Dunning early in the first period. Dunning went down in a heap and lay prone on the ice for several minutes. Dunning appeared to be moving his feet and moved his right hand when Manson went to talk to him.
The game was delayed for several minutes while trainers and medical staff tended to Dunning.
Dunning is a former professional hockey defenseman who played parts of three seasons in the OHL. He later shifted into officiating and was promoted to full-time NHL status in 2022.
