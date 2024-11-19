NHL referee Mitch Dunning communicative, can move extremities following violent collision

Manson skated alone on the ice when he slammed into Dunning near the blue line early in the first period. Dunning went down in a heap and lay prone on the ice for several minutes. Dunning appeared to be moving his feet and moved his right hand when Manson went to talk to him.

The game at the Wells Fargo Center was delayed for several minutes while trainers and medical staff tended to Dunning.

“I just got back to the bench and next thing I know I looked out and saw Mans was kind of holding his face and the ref was on the ground,” said Colorado defenseman Cale Makar. “You never want to see that happen, especially on an accident like that. Very tough. Hopefully he's OK.”

Makar scored two goal in Colorado's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Dunning is a former professional hockey defenseman who played parts of three seasons in the OHL. He later shifted into officiating and was promoted to full-time NHL status in 2022.

The game continued with one referee and two linespersons.

