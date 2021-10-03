NHL reaches out to Lehner after social media accusations

Lehner also accused the Buffalo Sabres of mismanaging an ankle injury when he played for them. His comments appeared to be related to the stalemate between Buffalo and now former captain Jack Eichel over how to treat a herniated disk.

The Sabres did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Lehner tweeted at the league and Players’ Association that they know how to reach him.

The 30-year-old Swede who plays for Vegas said the Golden Knights do not give players those drugs without doctor’s orders. He implied he's prepared to share more information from around the league.

AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston and Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

