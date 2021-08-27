NFL's vaccine rate at 93%, mandatory shots were discussed

The league reported 68 positives cases out of 7,190 tested individuals between Aug. 1-21. The 0.95% incidence rate is lower than in most communities.

Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, said almost all cases across have been the Delta variant. He said vaccinated individuals have had very mild upper respiratory illness, shorter duration. Sills also said none of the players who’ve tested positive required hospitalization.

Regarding daily testing, Sills said “testing isn’t prevention.”

“It’s one part of our mitigation strategy but it’s not the key part,” he said. “It’s not testing alone that will get us through this surge.”

The NFL said that 120 players have received warning letters with 25 players fined for mask or tracking device violations.

Under league rules, the first offense for violating the protocols will result in a fine of $14,650. Repeat violations could result in a player being suspended or fined a week’s salary.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL