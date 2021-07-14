Police: Richard Sherman tried to break into in-laws' home

The car drove a short distance before it was completely disabled, Mead said.

Just before 2 a.m., Redmond police received a 911 call from the in-laws' home, reporting that Sherman was trying to break in, said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe.

Officers and state troopers responded and tried to calm the situation by developing a rapport with the football star, authorities said, with one state trooper telling Sherman about how, as a teenager, he worked as a valet and once parked Sherman's car.

The tactics initially seemed to work, but Sherman's demeanor changed when the officers informed him he was under arrest, Lowe said. He began walking away rapidly and fought as police tried to take him into custody; a K-9 officer working as backup released the dog to subdue him.

Sherman was left with minor cuts to his lower leg and treated at a hospital before being taken to the downtown Seattle jail, authorities said. An officer also had minor injuries — scrapes that did not require medical attention.

While he was at the hospital, troopers obtained a warrant for a blood draw to test for intoxicants, Mead said. Results were pending, but the patrol was recommending additional charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

The NFL said in a statement about Sherman that it “investigates any incident involving law enforcement and if there is a violation of the personal conduct policy the player would be facing discipline."

Sherman, 33, become a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and played three seasons with San Francisco. The 33-year-old is now a free agent.

The NFL Players Association said the union was monitoring the situation.

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,” a union statement said.

Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead speaks at a news conference as Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe, left, looks on, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Redmond, Wash., about the earlier arrest of former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers football star Richard Sherman. Sherman was arrested after authorities said he tried to force his way into a family member's home in suburban Seattle and fought with officers. Online records say Sherman was booked into a jail early Wednesday on suspicion of so-called burglary domestic violence. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe listens to a question at a news conference, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Redmond, Wash., about the earlier arrest of former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers football star Richard Sherman. Sherman was arrested after authorities said he tried to force his way into a family member's home in suburban Seattle and fought with officers. Online records say Sherman was booked into a jail early Wednesday on suspicion of so-called burglary domestic violence. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe, right, speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Redmond, Wash., about the earlier arrest of former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers NFL football star Richard Sherman as Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead looks on. Sherman was arrested after authorities said he tried to force his way into a family member's home in suburban Seattle and fought with officers. Online records say Sherman was booked into a jail early Wednesday on suspicion of so-called burglary domestic violence. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Redmond, Wash., about the earlier arrest of former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers NFL football star Richard Sherman. Sherman was arrested after authorities said he tried to force his way into a family member's home in suburban Seattle and fought with officers. Online records say Sherman was booked into a jail early Wednesday on suspicion of so-called burglary domestic violence. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

The King County Correctional Facility is shown Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in downtown Seattle. Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers NFL football star Richard Sherman was booked into the jail Wednesday after he was arrested and authorities said he tried to force his way into a family member's home in suburban Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

An officer stands near a sign for the King County Correctional Facility, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in downtown Seattle. Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers NFL football star Richard Sherman was booked into the jail Wednesday after he was arrested and authorities said he tried to force his way into a family member's home in suburban Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren