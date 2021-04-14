NFL’s revised offseason program includes mandatory minicamp

DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association, tweeted Tuesday: “We find ourselves still in the midst of a pandemic with no comprehensive plan to keep players as safe as possible, yet teams are pressuring players to attend voluntary workouts. The union has advised players that given the continued risk of exposure and the goal of a full 2021 NFL season, that they should not attend these voluntary workouts. It is every player’s decision, but our advice is to continue to use an abundance of caution given the current environment.”

The league says its altered offseason program complies with its rights under the CBA and follows the COVID-19 protocols agreed upon last season. A person familiar with the numbers, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said 400 players have been using their teams’ facilities this offseason. The league says team facilities are safer than other workout locations.

Players are protected against lost wages if they sustain an injury at a team’s facility. They don’t have the same protection if they’re injured working out anywhere else.

The three-day post-draft rookie minicamp may be held on either the first or second weekend following the draft.

The league plans to continue discussions with the NFLPA regarding the offseason program.

