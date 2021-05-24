NFL will review Eugene Chung's allegations of discrimation

Chung, a 1992 first-round pick by New England who played five seasons in the league and served as an assistant coach for a decade, told The Boston Globe he was told he was “not the right minority” by an interviewer. Chung, who is Korean American, didn’t identify the team.

“We will review the matter,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “That comment is completely inappropriate and contrary to league values and workplace policies. The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all personnel in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”