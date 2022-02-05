NFL to bolster inclusion policies, probe tanking allegations

Flores, who is Black, was fired as Miami's coach last month despite back-to-back winning seasons. He named the league and three teams — the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants — in a class-action lawsuit this week alleging unfair hiring practices in the NFL.

After the lawsuit was filed, the league said it would defend itself against claims it said were “without merit.” In subsequent days, the Dolphins, Broncos and Giants issued their own denials of Flores' allegations.

The most serious allegation in the lawsuit is Flores’ contention that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told him he would pay him $100,000 for every loss during the coach’s first season because the owner wanted the club to “tank” so it could get the top draft pick.

___

