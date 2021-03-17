NFL teams are busy as business season begins

The myriad of moves during the “legal tampering” period that began Monday now can become official as the NFL's 2021 year begins. Nearly all of the agreements had been leaked anyway.

Plus, teams such as the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, the Broncos and 49ers have been proactive in keeping their own. For example, Tampa Bay finding ways to keep linebackers Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“Shaq has made a profound and immediate impact on our defense from the day he stepped into the building two years ago,” said Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht. “From leading the league in sacks in 2019 to leaving his mark during our postseason run to Super Bowl 55, Shaq’s contributions have been vital to our success as a team, and we look forward to continuing that success in the years ahead.”

Trent Williams is a particularly intriguing case. His agents at Elite Loyalty Sports said the deal agreed to early Wednesday will pay Williams $138.1 million over the next six years, surpassing the $138 million deal David Bakhtiari got from Green Bay a year ago. Williams also will get the biggest signing bonus ever for an offensive lineman at $30.1 million, as well as $55.1 million guaranteed.

Basically, he gambled on himself. Seeking to get out of Washington, where Williams believed the medical staff botched a cancer diagnosis, he sat out 2019. Midway through that season, he hoped to be traded before the deadline, which didn't occur. Williams was banished from the Washington facility by former team president Bruce Allen.

He landed in San Francisco in a draft-day trade for a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-rounder.

Elsewhere:

— The Bills are adding receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who turned 34 Wednesday. He will join his fourth team in three years and gives a Buffalo a versatile presence to go with All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs. Sanders has played for Pittsburgh, Denver and New Orleans, winning a Super Bowl with the Broncos.

— Jackson, 28, replaces Ronald Darby in Washington; Darby left to join Denver. Washington also re-signed reserve running back Lamar Miller to a one-year contract.

— Brown could be a veteran deep threat in Las Vegas after Nelson Agholor left in free agency for New England. But Brown, who turns 31 in April, is coming off the second-least productive season of his career and was limited to nine games because of knee and ankle injuries.

The Raiders also are bringing back versatile offensive lineman Denzelle Good on a two-year contract and reserve receiver Zay Jones on a one-year deal.

— Jamaal Williams was a backup to Aaron Jones with the Packers, and figures to fill the same role in Detroit behind D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson. The Lions also arranged a trade with the Rams for steady defensive tackle Michael Brockers as they attempt to rebuild one of the NFL's worst units.

— The Falcons acquired tight end Lee Smith from the Bills for a seventh-round draft pick next year. Mostly a blocker, the 11-year veteran has played in 133 games, with 64 receptions for 458 yards and 10 touchdowns.

— Tackle Nate Solder renegotiated his contract with the New York Giants and will return after opting out of last season because of family concerns about COVID-19. Solder was to earn $9.9 million in the upcoming season under his old contract and will earn roughly $4 million instead.

The team also re-signed receiver C.J. Board, defensive tackle Austin Johnson and long snapper Casey Kreiter.

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed.

