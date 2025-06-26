NFL suspends Justin Tucker for first 10 weeks of the season for violating personal conduct policy

Tucker remains free to try out with and sign with a team. If he is signed, he can attend training camp and participate in preseason games.

The 35-year-old became a free agent after the Ravens released him last month in the aftermath of reports that he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by massage therapists.

A five-time All-Pro, Tucker has played his entire 13-year career with Baltimore. He’s considered one of the best kickers in NFL history, although 2024 was his worst season.

The Baltimore Banner since January has reported that over a dozen massage therapists have accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior.

