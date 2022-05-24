NFL scouting combine remains in Indianapolis for 2023-24

Irsay and his family plan a new legacy program focused on mental health and designed to benefit Indianapolis residents as well.

In 2023, the combine will take place Feb. 28–March 6, and in 2024 the dates are Feb. 27-March 4.

The league also announced four new international home marketing areas, with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams adding New Zealand and the Philadelphia Eagles granted Australia, New Zealand and Ghana, making them the first NFL franchise to enter a market in Africa. The Eagles and Rams can begin activate in their newly awarded markets on June 1.

The expanded program, launched in January, now includes 19 teams granted access to 30 international areas across 10 countries. Each team has access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as the NFL seeks to become more global.

