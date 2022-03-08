Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

NFL salary cap for 2022 increases by nearly $26M to $208.2M

FILE - Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) walks on the field ahead of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Miami Dolphins placed the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki on Tuesday, March 8, which will keep him under contract for the 2022 season. (AP Photo/Willfredo Lee, File)

Credit: Willfredo Lee

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) walks on the field ahead of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Miami Dolphins placed the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki on Tuesday, March 8, which will keep him under contract for the 2022 season. (AP Photo/Willfredo Lee, File)

Credit: Willfredo Lee

Credit: Willfredo Lee

Nation & World
By BARRY WILNER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The NFL’s salary cap for 2022 will be $208.2 million — a healthy increase from the previous, pandemic-impacted years

The NFL's salary cap for 2022 will be $208.2 million, a healthy increase from the previous, pandemic-impacted years.

The cap is going up from $182.5 million, which was down by nearly $10 million from the 2020 season.

Adding in benefits attached to the cap, teams will be allowed to have a total player cost of $284.367 million.

Quarterbacks, of course, will have the highest franchise tag hit at $29.7 million. The 32 teams have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to apply franchise tags, and some clubs already have done so. The deadline for franchise-tagged players to reach a long-term contract with a team is July 15.

Free agency officially begins Wednesday, March 16, though teams can negotiate with player representatives beginning Monday. Most big deals get done in the two days before the league year officially starts.

The second-highest tag price is for linebacker at $18.7 million, followed closely by wide receivers ($18.4 million), and defensive ends ($17.85 million). Then come defensive tackles ($17.39 million), cornerbacks ($17.28 million), offensive linemen ($16.66 million), safeties ($12.91 million), tight ends ($10.93 million), running backs ($9.57 million) and kickers ($5.22 million).

Players who have been given franchise tags thus far are Kansas City tackle Orlando Brown Jr., Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III, Miami tight end Mike Gesicki, Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz and Cleveland tight end David Njoku.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Dallas Cowboys are using the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz, buying time to agree on a long-term deal for one of Dak Prescott's most reliable targets, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: Seth Wenig

FILE - Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Dallas Cowboys are using the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz, buying time to agree on a long-term deal for one of Dak Prescott's most reliable targets, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: Seth Wenig

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Dallas Cowboys are using the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz, buying time to agree on a long-term deal for one of Dak Prescott's most reliable targets, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns have used a franchise tag for next season on tight end David Njoku, preventing him from hitting the free agent market. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)

Credit: Kirk Irwin

FILE - Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns have used a franchise tag for next season on tight end David Njoku, preventing him from hitting the free agent market. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)

Credit: Kirk Irwin

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns have used a franchise tag for next season on tight end David Njoku, preventing him from hitting the free agent market. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)

Credit: Kirk Irwin

Credit: Kirk Irwin

In Other News
1
US banning Russian oil imports as Biden warns of 'costs'
2
Badgers' Johnny Davis, Greg Gard take AP Big Ten top honors
3
Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot
4
Live updates: Biden announces ban on Russian oil imports
5
Days of attacks kill at least 70 people in northwest Nigeria
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top