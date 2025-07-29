NFL reacts to the shooting at the league office building that killed 4 people

Gano, fellow players, coaches and others learned Tuesday that the target was the NFL itself, Mayor Eric Adams said, with the shooter picking the wrong elevator bank and getting off on a different floor. A league employee was among those wounded, according to Commissioner Roger Goodell, and all the victims were in the thoughts of members of the football community across the country with training camps in full swing.

“Our hearts go out to the people in New York, especially the families of the people that passed,” three-time Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "The people at the league office that had to go through all that. It’s a bad deal. We’ve got to try to keep peace somewhere here. There’s too much of this.”

Goodell said in a memo to staff that a league employee was seriously injured in the attack and was hospitalized in stable condition.

“We are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this threat quickly and decisively and to Officer Islam, who gave his life to protect others,” said Goodell, referring to Didarul Islam, an off-duty police officer working a corporate security detail who was killed in the attack.

Cleveland Browns owner Dee Haslem, flanked by her husband, Jimmy, said in remarks at camp, “We honor the policeman that also died in the line of duty, and our prayers are with the ones that are injured.”

In another memo sent Tuesday evening, Goodell said the league employee was surrounded by family members and “We are all continuing to hope for and support his full recovery.” He instructed those working in the New York office to work remotely through at least Aug. 8 and said there would be a virtual town hall Wednesday.

“This has been a challenging time for our entire team,” Goodell said. “Thank you to all of you for the compassion, care, and support you are showing to one another right now. It means so much to see how our team is pulling together. In the midst of this difficult time, we hold on to hope and optimism for healing and brighter days ahead.”

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson said the shooting “keeps things in perspective as we enter training camp and the guys are going hard that there’s a little bit more to life than just football.”

Investigators believe Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, was trying to get to the NFL offices after shooting several people in the building's lobby, then another in a 33rd-floor office on Monday, before he killed himself, authorities said.

“It’s always tough to hear things like that and really to try to stay focused,” New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn said. “You have to because you have a job to do, but you think about the families that go through that and it’s tough.”

Police said Tamura had a history of mental illness, and a rambling note found on his body suggested that he had a grievance against the NFL over a claim that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease that can be diagnosed only by examining the brain after a person dies.

Tamura played high school football in California a decade ago but never in the NFL.

Giants coach Brian Daboll opened his pre-practice news conference in East Rutherford, New Jersey, by referencing the shooting and saying he had not had any conversations with players or staff about the situation or if they were concerned for their safety. Gano expressed no worry.

“Our security staff here is fantastic,” Gano said. “I think we’ve got one of the best. ... We’re fully confident in our security team here.”

Three-time Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons saw reports of the shooting on Tuesday morning. He didn’t have a chance to read up on the attack before practice at 8 a.m., but Simmons said that’s why mental health is one of the topics brought up in football circles these days.

“Mental health is a big thing in this world, and it’s our job, especially in this building," Simmons said. "One thing we talked about as the leaders you never know when a guy’s last day may be in this building or he could be on this team forever. So, I just want to treat everybody the same.”

