NFL players union president blasts Soldier Field conditions

The conditions didn't seem to bother Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes. The four-time Pro Bowler threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on the Chiefs' first possession and then called it a day.

“I think they had a concert so there was some stuff here and there, but it wasn't any crazy, bad (stuff) or anything like that,” he said. “I love playing here at Soldier Field. It's an awesome stadium. You feel the history of it.”

The conditions at Soldier Field have long been a source of frustration for players and coaches on the Bears as well as other teams. The lakefront location and harsh weather make maintaining the surface difficult for the Chicago Park District, which owns the stadium.

The field was particularly choppy after Elton John performed there last weekend. Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire also play there.

“A lot better than my high school field looked,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid quipped. “Not much.”

