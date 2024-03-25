NFL owners unanimously approve a rule that bans the hip-drop tackle

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is eliminating the hip-drop tackle.
NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent.
A violation will result in a 15-yard penalty and could ultimately result in fines for players.
NFL executive Jeff Miller said the hip-drop tackle was used 230 times last season and resulted in 15 players missing time with injuries.
The NFL Players Association has adamantly opposed the rule.
