NFL exec Troy Vincent hopes Rooney Rule becomes unnecessary

Vincent, a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback who played from 1992-2006 and a former president of the NFL players union, is the league’s executive vice president of football operations. He wants to see minority hiring become a standard practice in the league and for all businesses and companies.

“In 2003, the Rooney Rule was a necessary tool toward promoting fair and equitable hiring,” he said. “Now we are reimagining hiring practices taking into consideration tenure, impact, stability, and financial risk reduction resulting in better informed decisions. It’s not about percentages, it’s about intentionally normalizing fairness, inclusivity and opportunity as an extension of football for all.”

There are three Black head coaches in the NFL: Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, Miami's Brian Flores, and Houston's David Culley. Other minority head coaches are Ron Rivera of Washington and Robert Saleh of the New York Jets.

