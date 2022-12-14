NFL discussing ejections on roughing-the-passer penalties

Asked how realistic it would be for the NFL to adopt a rule similar to the targeting call in college, Vincent seemed skeptical. He said he was speaking more as a former player than as someone considering a rule change on the competition committee.

Vincent said the replay center should continue assisting in calls that have already been made, rather than deciding those calls.

The NFL made pass interference reviewable for only one season before reversing that decision.

“I think chasing perfection is a dangerous place to go for the National Football League and, frankly, for officiating,” Vincent said. “And that’s what happens with the cameras, replay. You begin chasing perfection, which is not a good place for the game.”

