NFL denies Eagles' appeal of $100,000 fine, security chief DiSandro's sideline ban, AP sources say

DiSandro has still been permitted to travel and perform all other work duties. The AP previously reported his sideline ban on Dec. 16. DiSandro can return to the sideline for the postseason.

DiSandro pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and shouted at him after a reception in the third quarter of Philadelphia's 42-19 loss to San Francisco on Dec. 3. Greenlaw, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, popped up and reached over two officials to put his hand in DiSandro's face.

Greenlaw was ejected and later fined $10,927 by the league for the unnecessary roughness penalty. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room to a rousing ovation from Eagles fans.

The NFL later sent a memo to teams reiterating a policy that states non-player personnel are prohibited from making physical contact, taunting or directing insults to opposing players or officials. The memo also said only game officials or coaches should try to break up altercations. The league said any violations could lead to fines or suspensions.

DiSandro met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell while waiting on the appeal process.

DiSandro joined the Eagles in 1999 and also serves as a senior adviser to general manager Howie Roseman. The burly, 45-year-old DiSandro, who prefers to keep a low profile but is often in front of television cameras, oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches and executives. He also directs security at the team’s training complex, is responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics, and provides education on the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl