X

NFL announces participants for Coach Accelerator program

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who is taking the year off, is among 40 diverse coaching candidates who will participate in the Coach Accelerator program next week at the NFL’s spring meetings

NEW YORK (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who is taking the year off, is among 40 diverse coaching candidates who will participate in the Coach Accelerator program next week at the NFL's spring meetings.

Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan McCardell are also among the participants.

The Coach Accelerator aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships. Teams were able to nominate candidates outside their organization this year.

The inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator were held last year. Eight coaches and three executives who participated in the programs last year were hired in new roles, including Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon.

Sixteen of the 40 participants attended last May.

“In the year since its inception, we’ve been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Jury begins deliberations in Danny Masterson rape retrial
2
Man indicted for stealing 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers worn by Judy...
3
Ryder Cup captain Johnson still not sure where DJ, Koepka fit in
4
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies on hopes US may avoid default
5
Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top