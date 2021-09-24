springfield-news-sun logo
NFL adds Monday night to Wild Card Weekend

Nation & World
22 minutes ago
The NFL is adding Monday night to its Wild Card Weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is adding Monday night to its Wild Card Weekend.

The league announced Friday that it will play one of its first six playoff games on Monday night, beginning with this season.

The NFL added a third wild-team team in each conference last season, and then played three wild-card games on Saturday and three on Sunday during its first weekend of the playoffs.

The new schedule means the league will play two games on Saturday (4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three on Sunday (1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. ET) and one on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET). Wild Card Weekend for this postseason runs from Jan. 15-17.

The NFL said the broadcaster for the Monday night game “is yet to be determined.” For the 2021 season, CBS and NBC each will broadcast two wild-card games, while FOX and ESPN/ABC each get one.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

