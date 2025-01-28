Neymar returns to Brazilian club Santos after termination of contract in Saudi Arabia

Neymar won six titles with his boyhood club Santos, including a Copa Libertadores trophy in 2011. Santos is a beachfront city outside São Paulo.

“It is the time (to come back), Neymar. It is time for you to come back to your people. To our home, to the club in our hearts,” Teixeira said in his social media channels. “Welcome, our boy Ney! A boy of Vila (Belmiro, Santos’ stadium). Come back to be happy again with the white and black shirt. The Santos nation awaits you with open arms.”

Neymar, once hailed as one of the world’s best players, spent much of his time in Saudi Arabia on the sidelines due to an ACL injury he picked playing for Brazil in October 2023.

São Paulo media reported that the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star is expected to return to Brazil this week and reintroduce himself to Santos fans within days.

Neymar became the most expensive player in soccer history when he transferred from Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euros (then $262 million) in 2017.

Neymar’s spokeswoman, Day Franco, told The Associated Press the player had no immediate comment.

However, Neymar responded with a heart gif to a post of Kely Nascimento, one of the daughters of three-time World Cup winner Pelé, celebrating his return to Santos.

“(My father) must be taking bicycle kicks in heaven after finding out that our boy is coming back home,” Nascimento said on Instagram. Pelé died in December 2022.

A video published by Al-Hilal on Tuesday evening shows Neymar giving a farewell speech.

“Today I am very happy to be able to go, return home. To my country,” Neymar told his former teammates, without mentioning Santos. “It was a pleasure for me to play for this club. It was a short time, things were not as I expected. I could not help you on the pitch as I wanted.”

Santos was relegated to Brazil’s second division in 2023 and was promoted again in the latest season.

Neymar’s most recent match was played in November. Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus had repeatedly cast doubts about the striker’s form to play.

Neymar left the Saudi Arabian league after playing just seven games in 17 months following his big-money move to the oil-rich kingdom.

Al-Hilal said Monday it reached an agreement with Neymar to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

“I gave everything to play and I wish we enjoyed better times on the pitch together,” Neymar said in a message on social media. “To Saudi, thank you for giving me and my family a new home and new experiences. I now know the real Saudi and have friends for life.”

Despite Neymar’s injury, Al-Hilal still managed to win last season’s Saudi league. The Brazilian’s contract was due to expire after this year’s FIFA Club World Cup, which will be played between June 15 and July 13 in the United States.

The striker joined the Saudi club from PSG in August 2023 for 90 million euros ($94 million). His salary was reportedly one of the biggest in world soccer as well.

But Neymar picked up his ACL injury playing for Brazil only months after he joined Al-Hilal.

Neymar returned in October but said in different interviews there were doubts over whether he would stay for the rest of the season.

Santos fans have already been expecting Neymar’s return. Since last week, they have posted a video of a man with the voice of legendary three-time World Cup winner Pelé, who died in 2022 at age 82, asking Neymar to return and wear his historic No. 10 shirt.

In June, during a visit to one of his social projects in Brazil, the striker denied he was eyeing a return to the club, calling the idea "a total lie, there’s no plans. I have another year in my contract with Al-Hilal. I hope to play a great season there. ... Obviously Santos is the club in my heart, one day I do want to come back. But there’s no plan in my head.”

Earlier in January, Neymar made news for his comments about former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé, who is now at Real Madrid.

Speaking in a podcast hosted by World Cup winner Romário, Neymar said the Frenchman became "a little jealous" after superstar Lionel Messi joined the French club in August 2021. He also added that big egos affected the performances of PSG in big matches.

Neymar, Brazil's all-time top goalscorer with 79 goals in 125 matches, also said he is focused on getting more playing time so he can prepare for the World Cup in North America next year in what could be his last shot at winning the tournament.

