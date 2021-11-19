Newton to start at QB for Panthers, Walker could still play

Rhule said P.J. Walker, who started in Carolina’s 34-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals last week, could still see action as well since there are portions of the game plan that Newton is still learning.

“He has really done a nice job of learning the game plan for this week,” Rhule said of Newton, the league's MVP in 2015. “There is obviously a lot to learn and there are some parts that obviously he probably has a better grasp of than others. But he’s worked hard and he’s really a smart player, a smart quarterback.”