Newsmax hires Trump adviser Jason Miller, Giuliani's son

“He is a contributor, not a host or full-time employee,” Peterson said. “We disclose his relationship with the former president. If he becomes active in any political campaigns, we will review his status with us.”

Newsmax had a burst of attention in the days following last November's election after Trump, who was unhappy with Fox News Channel at the time, urged his followers to check it out.

Many on the network strongly supported Trump's effort to create doubt about his election loss to President Joe Biden. With Biden inaugurated and Trump receding from the news, Newsmax has seen its ratings slip from heady post-election days.

Meanwhile, when Trump sought to reach his followers this week, he selected Fox News' Maria Bartiromo for an interview on Tuesday.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said Miller and Giuliani “have been Washington insiders without becoming part of the problem. Both of these gentlemen have tremendous track records in media and government, making their analysis of news events even more insightful for our viewers.”