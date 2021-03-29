News Corp. buys Houghton Mifflin Harcourt books division

In November, Penguin Random House announced it was acquiring rival Simon & Schuster for $2.2 billion, shrinking the so-called Big Five of American publishing — which also includes HarperCollins, Hachette Book Group and Macmillan — to four.

News Corp. had reportedly been interested in buying Simon & Schuster and Thomson slammed the megadeal when it was announced, saying the new entity would be a “book behemoth” and “literary leviathan” that would dominate the market. HarperCollins' purchase of HMH, like the proposed Penguin Random House deal, is subject to federal approval. Agents and authors worry that a concentration of power in publishing would translate to less competition for book deals and smaller advances.

The deal is the second News Corp. has announced in the past week. It said on Thursday that it was buying financial news publisher Investor’s Business Daily for $275 million.

Houghton Mifflin, which says it serves 90% of U.S. schools, said the sale will allow it to focus on its K-12 education business, and it will put more emphasis on digital sales. The company has struggled financially for years and will use some of the sale's proceeds to pay down debt.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.