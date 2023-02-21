New Zealand needs to rebuild for weather resilience, PM says

“We know that how we recover has to be done a little bit differently this time,” Hipkins told Parliament. “We’ve got to build back better, we’ve got to build back safer and we’ve got to build back smarter."

He added that New Zealand was “without question” experiencing the effects of climate change and extreme weather events were becoming more common and more intense.

“Business as usual won’t work any more. We have to accept that billions of dollars of additional investment is going to be required not just to fix up what has been damaged but to build more resilience so that we can better cope with these types of events in the future,” Hipkins said.

The government is making road repair a focus of the recovery effort. Around 250 state highways and local roads remained closed Monday afternoon and crews were repairing 400 kilometers (249 miles) of highway, Hipkins said.

