New Zealand hosts Australia PM in 1st meeting since outbreak

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrived in the tourist resort of Queenstown for an overnight visit Sunday. He greeted his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern with a traditional Maori hongi, in which the pair pressed noses together.

Morrison is the first major world leader to visit New Zealand since both countries shut their borders last year to contain the virus. The neighbors opened a quarantine-free travel bubble last month, although a recent outbreak of the virus in Melbourne has prompted New Zealand to suspend the arrangement with Victoria state.