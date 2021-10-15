New York's likely new mayor plans to preserve gifted program

The mayor said he planned to hold community discussions over the coming months and roll out the full program right before he leaves office.

“He can’t get rid of it until next year. There’s nothing to put back in place,” Adams said Friday.

He said the next mayor of the heavily Democratic city must evaluate the program, and Adams said he would expand opportunities for accelerated learning and for children who have barriers to learning.

Curtis Sliwa, the Republican mayoral candidate, has also said he would immediately re-implement the program.

Though New York City is one of the most diverse cities in the country, its public schools have long been criticized as being among the most heavily segregated, particularly within the gifted and talented program. About 75% of the program's 16,000 students are white or of Asian descent, though Black and Latino students make up about two-thirds of students.

Some Asian American activists have pushed back against plans to dismantle the program, saying it has given their children a path out poor-performing schools and, eventually, out of poverty.