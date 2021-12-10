New York's COVID surge is back — and so is its mask mandate

The state recorded more than 68,000 positive tests for the virus in the seven-day period that ended Wednesday. That’s the most in any seven-day stretch since the start of February. The surge is especially pronounced in some areas of upstate New York, which has accounted for nearly three-fourths of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in hospitals since August.

“We are heading upward in a direction that I no longer find sustainable,” Hochul said.

Hochul announced the mask mandate at a social service agency in on the west side of Manhattan, where most people already wear masks. New York City requires vaccinations for indoor restaurant dining, entertainment and gyms, so those venues will be unaffected by the new rule.

Several upstate New York counties have recently enacted mask mandates as well, including Erie County, which includes Buffalo.

Though supported by many, mask mandates also have become a hot-button issue. Republican elected officials reacting to Hochul's announcement called it an unnecessary burden on businesses.

“This newest mask mandate is government overreach at its worst,” said Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler of suburban Rockland County. “Across New York state, we are getting shots in arms and our vaccination rate is one of the highest in the nation."

Hochul said violators could face civil and criminal penalties, including a maximum fine of $1,000. Local health departments will be in charge of enforcing the requirements.

Villeneuve reported from Albany, New York. Associated Press writer Michael Hill contributed from Albany.