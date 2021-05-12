New York Rangers fire coach Dave Quinn, 3 assistants

Assistant coaches Jacques Martin, David Oliver, Greg Brown were also fired. Goaltending coach Benoit Allaire was retained.

The Rangers made the expanded playoffs in the 2019-20 COVID season but were swept in the play-in round by the Carolina Hurricanes in three games. New York posted a 27-23-6 record in this shortened 56-game season and finished in fifth place in the tough East Division.

The past week has been wild for the Rangers.

The unexpected firings of Davidson and Gorton came a day after the team issued a scathing statement calling for the removal of NHL head of player safety George Parros. Parros had fined the Capitals’ Tom Wilson but not suspended him for attacking three Rangers players and causing an injury that ended Panarin’s season.

The league fined the Rangers a whopping $250,000.

The firings of Davidson and Gorton were coincidental to the statement and not related to the Wilson saga, and that team ownership believed the Rangers underachieved this season.

FILE - in this Wednesday, May 22, 2019, file photo, John Davidson, the new president of the New York Rangers, second from left, poses for a picture with adviser to the owner, Glen Sather, left, general manager Jeff Gorton, second from right, and coach David Quinn during a news conference in New York.

