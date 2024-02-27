New York Philharmonic's outgoing director Jaap van Zweden will lead a French radio orchestra

Outgoing New York Philharmonic music director Jaap van Zweden will assume the same role with Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France starting with the 2026-27 season

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
3 minutes ago
X

Outgoing New York Philharmonic music director Jaap van Zweden will assume the same role with Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France starting with the 2026-27 season.

The French orchestra said Tuesday that van Zweden will work with the orchestra for four weeks per season. He will be music director designate for the 2025-26 season.

The 63-year-old began in New York in September 2018 and his six-season tenure that ends this season is the shortest since Pierre Boulez succeeded Leonard Bernstein and led the orchestra from 1971-77.

Van Zweden has been music director of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra since 2012-13 and also is leaving at the end of this season. He started last month as music director of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra.

In Other News
1
Biden and party leaders implore Speaker Johnson to help Ukraine in...
2
Stock market today: Wall Street holds steady near record highs
3
A Canadian mass killer died from a cocaine overdose, a pathologist says
4
Shohei Ohtani hitless in first 2 spring training at-bats with Los...
5
2 men convicted of killing Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay, nearly 22 years...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top