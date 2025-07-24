New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields carted off practice field with apparent leg injury

Breaking: Northeastern schools names new special education leadership team

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. – Associated Press
1 minute ago
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields was carted from the practice field Thursday morning with an apparent lower leg injury.

Fields threw an incomplete pass to Jeremy Ruckert on his fifth play of team drills when he went down. The quarterback, in his first season with the Jets, sat on the grass for a few moments before getting up and limping to the sideline while helped by a trainer.

It wasn't clear how the injury occurred in the Jets' second practice of training camp. The team had no immediate word on Fields' condition or the nature of the injury.

Fields spent a few minutes in the injury tent on the sideline as trainers examined him before a cart came out to transport him into the facility. Fields sat in the passenger seat next to the driver in the cart and then got up under his own power before stepping inside to be further evaluated.

First-year coach Aaron Glenn stopped the team period after Fields was hurt and the Jets ran special teams drills.

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract as a free agent in March after playing last season in Pittsburgh and is expected to be New York's starter this season. Veteran Tyrod Taylor, in his second season with the Jets, is the backup and replaced Fields in team drills.

New York also has Adrian Martinez, the 2024 United Football League MVP, and rookie Brady Cook on its roster, but neither has thrown a pass in an NFL game. If Fields is sidelined for a significant amount of time, the Jets could be in the market for an experienced quarterback.

