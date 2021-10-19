New-York Historical Society selects new trustee chair

Dr. Hsu-Tang, a current trustee who will succeed Pam B. Schafler, begins her new position in February. Her plans include the construction of a 70,000 square foot annex with a floor dedicated to the American LGBTQ+ Museum.

“It is a tremendous honor to be elected to lead the board of the third oldest cultural institution in the U.S. and the first museum in New York, at a time of forward thinking and growth,” Hsu-Tang, a consulting scholar to the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology at the University of Pennsylvania, said in a statement Tuesday.