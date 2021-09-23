New York health chief, defender of Cuomo policies, resigning

But Zucker has faced heated criticism over the state’s COVID-19 response, particularly in nursing homes.

Over 15,800 people living in nursing homes and other long-term care homes in New York have died of COVID-19, according to data released by the state this year.

Zucker has defended a since-rescinded March 2020 directive that said nursing homes couldn’t refuse to admit patients solely because they had COVID-19.

Zucker and Cuomo have said the directive was needed to ensure elderly patients weren’t languishing in hospitals.

Hochul said Thursday that she was following through with her previously announced intentions to hire her own team.

“I am looking to build a new team,” Hochul said.

Zucker has also faced criticism from health care workers who said the state failed to ensure hospitals and nursing homes had adequate personal protective gear and staffing during the peak of the pandemic.