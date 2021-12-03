New York film critics name 'Drive My Car' best film of 2021

Hamaguchi's film, about a widowed actor played by Hidetoshi Nishijima, has been widely hailed since its debut earlier in the year at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won for best screenplay. “Drive My Car,” which recently opened in limited theatrical release, is Japan's submission to the Academy Awards. It's only the second time in the last four decades that the critics' top honor went to a non English-language film. (The other was Alfonso Cuaron's “Roma” three years ago.)

Jane Campion's Montana gothic drama “The Power of the Dog” led all films with three awards. Campion took best director, Benedict Cumberbatch won best actor and best supporting actor went to Kodi Smit-McPhee.