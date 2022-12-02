New York Film Critics Circle names ‘Tár’ best picture

Farrell, Blanchett, McDonagh and Poitras all also won awards at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Ke Huy Quan was named best supporting actor for his turn in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," close on the heels of his Gotham Award, while Keke Palmer got best supporting actress for Jordan Peele's thriller "Nope."

“Today’s NYFCC winners reflect the broad range of our tastes, as well as what’s exciting audiences at cinemas today,” NYFCC Chair Jordan Hoffman said in a statement.

The group is known for spreading awards across a wide swath of the year’s films: Even “Top Gun: Maverick” picked up an award, for Claudio Miranda’s cinematography.

Other winners included Charlotte Wells' " Aftersun," selected as best first film, and Dean Fleischer-Camp's " Marcel the Shell with Shoes On " for best animated film.

The jailed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi was also singled out for a special award "for his dogged bravery as an artist, and for the humanity and beauty of a body of work created under the most oppressive circumstances."

The New York Film Critics Circle, founded in 1935, is the oldest critics group in the country, with members from newspapers, magazines and online publications. The group will hand out its awards at a dinner in early January.

Last year, the group chose Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car" as its best picture and Kelly Reichardt's "First Cow" the year before that.