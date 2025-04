New York City's mayor visits the Dominican Republic after the deadly nightclub roof collapse

Adams first met with police and other local authorities and then visited the site, where he was received by officials including Victor D’Aza, president of the Dominican Municipal League. It's the body that regulates the mayors' offices, which are responsible for granting construction permits and supervising renovations of works.

"This has to be a lesson for more effective supervision, for rigor in compliance with the rules. This is a wake-up call,” D'Aza told The Associated Press.

The tally of victims rose Monday from 226 to 231, according to Interior Minister Faride Raful.

Crews rescued 189 people from the rubble, and 12 are still hospitalized. Three of those are in critical condition, according to health officials.

It was not immediately clear what cause the roof to collapse. Authorities are investigating.

Adams was scheduled to attend a Mass in the evening.

Adams's visit comes as he prepares to run for reelection as an independent following a bribery scandal and anger among supporters of the Democratic politician over his warm relationship with Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.

