New York City launches push to vaccinate theater workers

“Vaccination and testing sites for theatre workers are a great step towards recovery and bringing Broadway back," said a statement from The Broadway League. "Our community has suffered catastrophic losses, and the sooner we can return to share our stories in a safe and secure way, the better our city will be.”

Mary McColl, executive director of Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers, agreed.

“Today’s announcement is an important recognition from the City of New York that a strong theatre industry means a healthy, strong economy,” she said in a statement. "It is clear that we were heard and the city is pushing forward-looking policy changes that will serve the entire theatrical community. We are grateful for the leadership of Mayor de Blasio.”

Tony Award-winner Actor André De Shields joined de Blasio at the briefing and said, “New York is on its way back, but it will not completely arrive until not only Broadway but all theater across this great city has returned.”

He added, “We’re ready. We’ve stayed in shape. Our voices are strong. All we need is a stage, and from what you’ve shared with us just now you’re going to take care of that.”

