New Tropical Storm Bonnie heads for hit on Central America

A massive landslide a week ago cut the main highway linking the capital San Jose to the Caribbean coast and it remained closed Friday. The government canceled classes nationwide Friday.

Heavy rains had also destroyed or damaged a number of bridges.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Colombia's San Andres Island and from Cabo Blanco in Costa Rica northward to Puerto Sandino in Nicaragua.

The Hurricane Center said it was projected to emerge over the Pacific on Saturday and gain force while moving over the Pacific roughly parallel to the coast over the following days.

The fast-moving disturbance has been drenching parts of the Caribbean region since Monday without, until Friday, meeting the criteria for a named tropical storm.