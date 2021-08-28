New trio of Titans out, with Vrabel missing preseason finale

The Titans announced Saturday special teams coach Craig Aukerman, who missed a couple of practices under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, will be back for Saturday night's game with Chicago. Wide receiver coach Rob Moore and offensive line assistant Jason Houghtaling will miss the game because of the virus protocols.

Rookie wide receiver Racey McMath also was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. That makes him him the seventh player currently on the list and 12th player or coach either placed on the reserve list or following the COVID-19 protocols since Vrabel announced he had tested positive a week ago.