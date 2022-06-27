New this week: 'Only Murders in the Building,' 'More Power'

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Imagine Dragons are back with the second half of their two-album "Mercury" project. "Act 1" came out in 2021 and was raw, confessional and searing, with the songs "Follow You," "Wrecked" and "Enemy." The new set — "Act 2" — drops Friday and promises another 18 tunes, including the upbeat, anthemic "Sharks" and "Bones." In a video for the latter song, Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds plays a stock trader — decked out in '80s-inspired clothing and huge hair — who soon is joined by dancing zombies in homage to the 1983 "Thriller" video. Reynolds has said the song is about the fragility of life.

— Super-producer Jack Antonoff has a '70s-era treat for us with the soundtrack for "Minions: Rise of Gru." It features Diana Ross, Tame Impala, St. Vincent, Brockhampton, Kali Uchis and others covering hit '70s material from Kool & the Gang, Nancy Sinatra, the Carpenters, John Lennon and many more. "Shining Star" is done by Brittany Howard, St. Vincent tackles "Funkytown," "Dance to the Music" is covered by H.E.R. and Phoebe Bridgers tries "Goodbye to Love."

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as back as unlikely crime-solving New York City neighbors in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building." In season two, the amateur sleuths are the talk of the town, or at least their apartment building, when they're linked to the death of the building board's president. In a cruel twist, the trio that began a podcast to unravel a murder are under scrutiny by a rival podcast. Shirley MacLaine and Cara Delevingne are among the high-profile visitors when the series returns Tuesday with two episodes and others out weekly.

— "Home Improvement" sitcom buddies Tim Allen and Richard Karn reunite for "More Power," a nonfiction series that explores the development and mechanics of tools, from big (bulldozers) to small (batteries). Each half-hour episode focuses on one implement, which gets dissected in Allen's workshop with help from April Wilkerson of YouTube do-it-yourself fame. Karn explains the tool's history, followed by field testing and a segment in which a skilled creator is challenged to devise innovative and "crazy new builds." The series debuts Wednesday on History Channel.

— Ken Burns adds his heft to "Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness," which gives a voice to young people — ages 11 to 27 — with mental health conditions and those in their lives, including parents, teachers and friends, along with mental health care experts. The two-part, four-hour film directed and co-produced by Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers, with Burns as executive producer, airs Monday and Tuesday on PBS. The film is part of Well Beings, a public media campaign that uses storytelling to help erase the stigma from physical and mental health issues.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

