New this week: 'Day Shift' and 'Five Days at Memorial'

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— What do you get when you combine two of the coolest people in music? Something to check out. The Roots' Black Thought and super-producer Danger Mouse have partnered for the album "Cheat Codes," with the first single being "No Gold Teeth" and the immortal lines: "Yo, I'm at the top where it's lonely/I got everybody mean-mugging like Nick Nolte." Some of the collaborators include Run the Jewels, A$AP Rocky, Raekwon, Joey Bada$$, the late MF Doom and Michael Kiwanuka on the superb "Aquamarine." Danger Mouse and Black Thought had collaborated on music in the early 2000s, but shelved it. They rekindled their collaboration for the new album, out Friday.

— Fans of Goo Goo Dolls will ignore superstition as the band releases its 13th studio album, "Chaos in Bloom." Frontman John Rzeznik produces for the first time and the band says it is an album of "biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses" and "spear-sharp songwriting." The first single is "Yeah, I Like You" is a critique of celebrity online culture, with the lyrics "You're so conceited but you're insecure/You're always busy but you look so bored." Rzeznik and bassist and songwriter Robby Takac say the album grapples "with observations about our dystopian modernity while searching for optimism and pushing for a more empathetic world." Another single is the stunning anthem "You Are the Answer."

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— Among the pleasures of Peak TV is the room it makes for familiar and welcome faces. Acorn TV's "Darby and Joan," starring Bryan Brown ("Cocktail," "Breaker Morant") and Greta Scacchi ("Emma," "The Player") is such a project. Brown's Jack Darby is a retired Australian homicide detective who takes to the road with pooch Diesel to leave the past behind. Darby crosses paths in the outback with Scacchi's Joan, a recently widowed English nurse and, yes, opposite do attract. There's also mysterious events to investigate in the road trip drama debuting Monday and with two episodes arriving weekly through Aug. 29 on the streaming service.

— Are the Taliban adhering to their vow to respect women's rights in Afghanistan a year after the U.S. withdrawal? A PBS "Frontline" investigation found instead what it calls a "harrowing" story. Correspondent Ramita Navai interviewed female lawyers banned from practicing and women in abusive marriages made increasingly desperate under Taliban rule. "Afghanistan Undercover" also includes what it says is evidence of young girls abducted and forced into marriage. A Taliban representative told Navai that allegations of the regime's mistreatment of women are "baseless." The film debuts Tuesday on PBS stations (check local listings for time) and will stream at pbs.org/frontline.

— "Five Days at Memorial" dramatizes the torment that 2005′s Hurricane Katrina visited on a New Orleans hospital, including the loss of life that led to criminal charges. Based on physician and reporter Sheri Fink's book, "Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital," the Apple TV+ series is from John Ridley ("12 Years a Slave") and Carlton Cuse ("Lost"), its producers, writers and, with Wendey Stanzler, directors. Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Cherry Jones are among the cast members in the limited series debuting with three episodes on Friday, with a new episode out weekly through Sept. 16.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

