New this week: 'CODA,' Chance the Rapper film and 'Heels'

—AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Rumor has it that Lizzo is back. The Grammy-winner announced her new single "Rumors" will be out Aug. 13. It's the first new music from the Detroit-raised singer and rapper in years since she broke out with her third album "Cuz I Love You" in 2019, which brought hits like "Truth Hurts" and "Juice." Although little is known about the new single or whether an album is forthcoming, Lizzo will have a chance to play "Rumors" in front of thousands of fans as she is scheduled to play several upcoming festivals including Bonnaroo, Global Citizen Live and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

— If you're eagerly awaiting the upcoming film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning "Dear Evan Hansen," you can find some comfort in new music from the play and film's star Ben Platt. The actor and Grammy-winning musician releases his new album "Reverie" on Aug. 13 with two singles already out. Fans of his work in film and theater will probably find plenty to like in his own pop songs.

— Chance the Rapper is bringing his concert to the movie theater with his concert film "Magnificent Coloring World," which premieres Aug. 13 in select AMC theaters. The concert was filmed in his hometown of Chicago in 2017, shortly after winning three Grammys through his 2016 independent project "Coloring Book." The rapper said he always wanted the show to be experienced on the big screen with surround sound.

— AP Entertainment Writer Kristin M. Hall

TELEVISION

— "What If...?" is an embarrassment of MCU riches. The animated series features a bevy of heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in reimagined events. The stars reprising their roles as part of the voice cast include — in part — Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Djimon Hounsou, Evangeline Lilly, Natalie Portman, Paul Rudd, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton. A melancholy note: The late Chadwick Boseman is heard once more as his "Black Panther" character. The Disney+ series, the first animated one from Marvel Studios, debuts Wednesday,

— Say a fond bye-bye to NBC's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," which begins its eighth and last season Thursday. The series deserves praise, just for starters, for making a network switch in style and giving Andre Braugher a chance to show his comedic chops. Then there's the rest of the adroit ensemble cast, including Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews and Stephanie Beatriz. It won't be just last-laughs at the precinct, with the squad tested by a difficult year in the concluding 10 episodes airing in back-to-back pairs at 8 and 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday through Sept. 16.

— Small-town pro wrestlers in Georgia and those who love them are the heart of Starz's new drama series "Heels," debuting 9 p.m. EDT Sunday, Aug. 15. The Spade brothers, Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) are fighting for the soul of their late father's wrestling enterprise, while their partners Staci Spade (Alison Luff) and Crystal Tyler (Kelli Berglund) increasingly carry a share of the challenge, emotional and otherwise. Mary McCormack plays Jack's business partner and, as Starz describes her, the "brains behind the local wrestling organization."

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

Daniel Durant, from left, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Emilia Jones attend a photo call for "CODA" on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell