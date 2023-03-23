New Starbucks CEO plans to work in stores monthly

In comments emailed to The Associated Press, Narasimhan said his first priority is addressing some of the company's limits. A reinvention plan announced last fall is helping make stores more efficient and retain employees thanks to better pay and benefits, he said.

Narasimhan said he would like to see Starbucks evolve into a more global company, be less wasteful and move with greater speed.

"My immersion provided me with exposure to every aspect of Starbucks business, culture, and brand," he said. “Together, we have acknowledged the opportunity for a refounding of Starbucks.”

Narasimhan succeeds longtime Starbucks leader Howard Schultz, who came out of retirement last spring to serve as interim CEO while the company searched for a new chief executive. Schultz will remain on the company’s board.