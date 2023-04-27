New Orleans student's scholarship offers surpass $9 million

Dennis Maliq Barnes’ achievements at the International High School of New Orleans are a source of pride for school administrators who are looking into whether Barnes has set a record for scholarship offers. But it wasn't a record he was looking for as he piled up around 200 applications to colleges around the nation. It was about making sure he had plenty of options.

“I just kept going forward, kept applying, kept applying to different schools that I thought would even remotely interest me,” he said in an interview — occasionally interrupted by the rumble of streetcars rolling by outside as he sat in the urban charter school's computer room.