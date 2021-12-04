New Orleans: Push to rename Lee boulevard after Toussaint

Councilmember Jared C. Brossett introduced an ordinance to rename the street that goes through the northern part of the city near Lake Pontchartrain after Toussaint. Toussaint was a songwriter, producer, pianist and performer whose decades-long career helped make such hits as “Working in the Coal Mine,” and ″Southern Nights."

“The City of New Orleans should prioritize celebrating our culture bearers, our diversity, and everything that makes our City special, not those who worked to tear us apart and represent a horrible history of racism that we are still dealing with today," said Brossett in a news release announcing the effort. "Allen Toussaint is a New Orleans native and world-renowned musician. He represents the very best of our city.”