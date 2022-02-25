New No. 1 Medvedev: Watching Russia-Ukraine news 'not easy'

Reflecting on the day, Medvedev added: “In these moments, you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important. ... It was not easy to play and I'm happy that I managed to win the match, but it was bit of a roller-coaster day for me.”

The 26-year-old Medvedev, who won last year's U.S. Open for his first Grand Slam title, said he received congratulations from other players about his new ranking, which will become official on Monday.

“Of course, I’m happy to reach No. 1,” Medvedev said. "It was my goal since I was young."

He will face Rafael Nadal or Tommy Paul in the semifinals of the hard-court tournament. Medvedev lost to Nadal in the Australian Open final in January after blowing a two-set lead, a year after losing the final there against Djokovic.

“Always playing against the Big Three or Big Four, it´s an honor, and a great challenge. In Australia (against Nadal), I could have won, but the result in the end was that I lost," Medvedev said. “It was a tough loss, but that's how sport is.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas also moved on to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Marcos Giron.

The third-seeded Tsitsipas will play Peter Gojowczyk or Cameron Norrie next.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev was kicked out of the tournament after violently hitting the chair umpire’s stand with his racket following a loss in doubles.

Zverev was fined $40,000 and will forfeit more than $30,000 in prize money and all rankings points from the Mexican Open. In addition to those penalties, the ATP announced Thursday it would undertake “a further review of the incident.”

AP Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this story.

Caption Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves to Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan during the quarterfinal match of the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

Caption Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan returns a ball during a match against to Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the quarterfinal of the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

Caption Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball during a match against to Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan at the quarterfinal at the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

Caption Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Marcos Giron of the U.S. in the quarterfinal match of the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Credit: Eduardo Verdugo